Muslims mob destroys a Catholic church in Punjab

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Punjab (map) is Pakistan’s most populous province, and nearly 97% of its people are Muslims. “The police witnessed the demolition and did not intervene,” according to the report.

