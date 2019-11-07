Catholic World News

Following synod, Pope restructures Brazilian dioceses

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Less than two weeks after the synod fathers stated in their final document that “the majority of dioceses, prelatures and vicariates of the Amazon have large territories,” Pope Francis restructured a Brazilian ecclesiastical province. 24 priests will minister to 250,000 Catholics in 10 parishes in the newly constituted Diocese of Xingu-Altamira, which is the size of Oregon; 10 priests will minister to 130,000 Catholics in five parishes in the Territorial Prelature of Alto Xingu-Tucumã, which is about the size of Alabama. In the newly constituted Diocese of Marabá, which is the size of Maine, 47 priests will minister to 450,000 Catholics in 28 parishes.

