Catholic World News

USCCB launches national civility effort through 2020 election

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Civilize It: Dignity Beyond the Debate is a call for Catholics to honor the human dignity of each person they encounter, whether it is online, at the dinner table, or in the pews next to them,” said Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (Florida), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!