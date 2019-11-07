Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat warns against ‘unilateral’ reactions to multinational trade agreements

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See warns against the recent trend of unilateral action in response to international challenges,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said in a statement on macroeconomic policy questions. “This approach to international diplomacy, often driven solely by partisan or nationalistic policies is not mutually beneficial to all actors involved and tends to promote the powerful over the weak and to impose the ideologies of the few without the consent of the many.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!