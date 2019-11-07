Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper offers inaccurate reporting on US election

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In its brief front-page coverage of election results in four states (“Negative election test for Trump”), L’Osservatore Romano inaccurately reported that New Jersey is “tradizionalmente un red state”—“traditionally a red state.” The newspaper also inaccurately reported that the November 5 election was “Super Tuesday”; in reality, Super Tuesday will not take place until March 3, 2020.

