Catholic World News

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Premium Times (Abuja)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Arinze Madu is vice rector of a seminary in Enugu State (map).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!