Catholic World News

Caritas offers 27 EU policy recommendations to address ‘political and social crisis’ of migration

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Caritas.eu

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Europa in a confederation of 49 European Catholic relief and development agencies. “Over the last few years, migration has deeply polarized public debate in Europe,” Caritas Europa stated in its 152-page report. “While the record number of migrant arrivals has considerably dropped since 2017, the ensuing political and social crisis in Europe remains today.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!