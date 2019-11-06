Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell objected to Vatican hospital loan

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Cardinal George Pell blocked a request for a €50 million loan from the Vatican bank to rescue a troubled Italian hospital, CNA reports. But Vatican officials later pushed through the loan through another office, violating banking rules. The loan now figures prominently in the latest Vatican financial scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

