Since 1969, 57 Jesuits slain for ‘defending justice and reconciliation’

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the Society of Jesus commemorates 50 years of emphasis on social justice, the religious community published Jesuit ‘Martyrs’: Torches of Light and Hope.

