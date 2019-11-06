Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on St. Paul at the Areopagus

November 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On May 29, Pope Francis began a new series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Acts of the Apostles. “As we think of our own culture, may we, like Paul, be sensitive to people’s deepest yearnings in order to propose the mystery of Christ and his saving love,” the Pope said during his November 6 audience (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!