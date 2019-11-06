Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Award of Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian leader is well deserved

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a Vatican newspaper op-ed, Father Giulio Albanese, an Italian missionary in Africa, reviewed the accomplishments of Abiy Ahmed, the evangelical Christian who became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018. Ahmed, said Father Albanese, has freed 60,000 political prisoners, worked for peace with neighboring Eritrea, denounced torture, ended government censorship, and awarded half of government positions to women.

