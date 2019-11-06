Catholic World News

Find new ways to assist Sahel’s ‘increasingly vulnerable people,’ prelate urges

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, cited the prevalence of hunger and impact of climate change in the Sahel (map). Quoting a 2017 papal address, the prelate wrote, “Even death by hunger or the abandonment of one’s own land is daily news, which risks being met with indifference. It is therefore urgent to find new paths.”

