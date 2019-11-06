Catholic World News

USCCB pro-life chairman urges Congress to support Dignity for Aborted Children Act

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “On multiple occasions in recent years, our national attention has been briefly drawn to the disturbing reality of abortion doctors keeping fetal remains,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “Most recently, 2,400 bodies were found in the Illinois home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions in Indiana … I urge you to support S.2590 as a reasonable, common ground response to ensure that all human remains, including the bodily remains of an aborted child, are treated with dignity and respect.”

