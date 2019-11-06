Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s monthly prayer intention

November 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s November prayer intention is that “ a spirit of dialogue, encounter, and reconciliation emerge in the Near East, where diverse religious communities share their lives together.” In the video, the Pope commented, “In the Middle East, concord and dialogue among the three monotheistic religions [are] based on spiritual and historic bonds. The Good News of Jesus, risen out of love, came from these lands. Today, many Christian communities, together with Jewish and Muslim communities, work here for peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!