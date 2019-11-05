Catholic World News

Jesuits celebrate 50 years of emphasis on social justice

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The fiftieth anniversary will be a kairos, a historic moment for the Society of Jesus to renew its commitment to the mission of a faith that does justice and seeks reconciliation, and a great occasion to reinvigorate its social and ecological dimension,” the men’s religious community stated in a press release.

