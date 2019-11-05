Catholic World News
Irish nun, winner of State Department award, promotes girls’ education in South Sudan
November 05, 2019
Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: In March, Sister Orla Treacy received the US State Department’s International Woman of Courage Award.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
