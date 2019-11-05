Catholic World News

Catholics, Orthodox Christians face threat of ethnic cleansing in northern Syria

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The sudden withdrawal of American troops left not just the Kurds but also Syriac Orthodox and Syriac Catholic communities exposed,” according to the report. “Turkey intends to ethnically cleanse a 30-kilometer strip along Syria’s northern border and populate it with two million Syrian Muslim refugees who have poured into Turkey since 2014. [Chaldean Catholic Bishop Bawai] Soro believes Turkish aggression is about more than refugee resettlement.”

