Catholic World News

British government examines human rights, including religious freedom, in 30 countries

November 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Gov.UK

CWN Editor's Note: “Focusing on particular countries allows us to exert influence over the long term, and thus to achieve maximum impact, encouraging governments to meet their international human rights obligations,” the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said in a recent statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!