Catholic World News

Pope preaches about the Resurrection during Requiem Mass for deceased cardinals, bishops

November 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Mass for the repose of the souls of cardinals and bishops who have died over the past year took place on November 4 in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).

