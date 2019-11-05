Catholic World News

Pope prays for Christians, other victims of violence in Ethiopia

November 05, 2019

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following the killing of 52 Christians, an Ethiopian Orthodox priest said, “If they come with machetes, we will go with crosses. God is with us.”

