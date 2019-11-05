Catholic World News

In new book-length interview, Pope Francis discusses Church’s missionary nature

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Without Him We Can Do Nothing: A Conversation about Being Missionaries in Today’s World” is a discussion between Pope Francis and journalist Gianni Valente of Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

