New records raise new questions about West Virginia diocesan finances

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Newly public records of the “Bishop’s Fund” in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston show further evidence of heavy personal spending by retired Bishop Michael Bransfield. His successor, Bishop Mark Brennan, has promised to restore accountability to the diocesan finances, and to indicate how Bishop Bransfield will be expected to make restitution to the diocese. The new bishop’s directives are expected soon.

