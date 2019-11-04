Catholic World News

On All Souls’ Day, Pope preaches on identity, place, and hope

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On All Souls’ Day, Pope Francis celebrated Mass (video) in the Catacombs of Priscilla. He preached, “Identity: Beatitudes and Matthew 25. Place: the safest place, in God’s hands, plagued with love. Hope, future: the anchor, there, in the other bank, but I cling to the rope.”

