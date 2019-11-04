Catholic World News

Pope encourages ‘competence and compassion’ in care of sick and disabled

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On October 31, Pope Francis received members of the Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation (Italian-language website). Blessed Carlo Gnocchi (1902-1956), a priest beatified in 2009, ministered as a military chaplain to soldiers, as well as to orphans and children mutilated by explosives.

