Foster respect for the dignity of prisoners of war, Pope tells military chaplains

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On October 31, Pope Francis received participants in the 5th International Course of Formation of Catholic Military Chaplains on International Humanitarian Law. The course was organized by the Congregation for Bishops and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and its theme recalled the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 (Encyclopedia Britannica article).

