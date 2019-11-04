Catholic World News

Pope extends feast of Our Lady of Loreto to the universal Church

November 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has decreed that “the optional memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Loreto should be inscribed in the Roman Calendar on 10 December, the day on which the feast falls in Loreto, and celebrated every year.” The October 7 decree, published on October 31, comes two months before the beginning of the December 2019 —December 2020 jubilee year for Loreto pilgrims.

