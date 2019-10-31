Catholic World News
Tehran frees 7 political prisoners, including Christian convert
October 31, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Ebrahim Firouzi has been imprisoned since 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
