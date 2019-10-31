Catholic World News

Fired Indianapolis Catholic school counselor files lawsuit

October 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The counselor was fired after entering into a same-sex civil marriage. Responding to the lawsuit, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis stated that the Supreme Court “has repeatedly recognized that religious schools have a constitutional right to hire leaders who support the schools’ religious mission.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!