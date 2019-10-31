Catholic World News

Lebanon’s Maronite bishops call for unity as prime minister resigns

October 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lord is leading the ship of the homeland, and we hope that this step will be the beginning of the solution,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church.

