Catholic World News
USCCB: prelate urges nation’s faithful to pray for end of California fires
October 31, 2019
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 California wildfires have spread out over nearly 200,000 acres.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
