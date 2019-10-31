Catholic World News
Madonna statue returned by Britons to Argentina at Vatican
October 31, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Marian statue ended up in a British military chapel following the Falkland Islands War (Encyclopedia Britannica article)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
