Catholic World News

October 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Marian statue ended up in a British military chapel following the Falkland Islands War (Encyclopedia Britannica article)

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!