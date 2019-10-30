Catholic World News

Judge blocks Alabama law restricting abortion

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has blocked new legislation that would have imposed restrictions on abortion in the state of Alabama. Judge Myron Herbert Thompson ruled: “The US Constitution forbids the prohibition of abortion prior to fetal viability.”

