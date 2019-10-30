Catholic World News

German bishops publish statutes for ‘synodal journey’

October 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Germany’s bishops voted to proceed with plans for a controversial “binding synodal assembly,” despite qualms expressed by the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!