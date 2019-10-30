Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan discusses priestly celibacy, abuse scandal

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Paul VI said you shouldn’t be a celibate if you don’t want to be married and have kids,” New York’s archbishop said. “Celibates are different than bachelors; celibates want to be a father and want to be a spouse, and they transfer it to their allegiance to the Church, which is their family.”

