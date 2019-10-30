Catholic World News

Amazon governors, meeting after synod, support ‘green economy’

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The day after the conclusion of the Amazon synod, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences hosted an Amazonian governors’ summit on the theme of “Paths and commitments for sustainable development of the Amazon.”

