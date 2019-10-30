Catholic World News

Mexican priest who runs shelter extorted, later attacked

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The attack on Father Alberto Ruiz Perez in a suburb of Guadalajara “came amid a wave of assaults on parishes — often during Mass — in Mexico’s second-largest city,” according to the report.

