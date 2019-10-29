Catholic World News

British abuse inquiry raps approach of Vatican, English cardinal

October 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The head of an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse in the United Kingdom has complained of a lack of cooperation from the Vatican, and criticized the attitude of Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!