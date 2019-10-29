Catholic World News

Biden denied Communion because of abortion advocacy

October 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in South Carolina denied the Eucharist to former Vice President Joseph Biden on Sunday. Father Robert Morey, pastor of St. Anthony’s church in Charleston, explained: “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!