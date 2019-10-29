Catholic World News

USCCB grants $9.9M to home mission dioceses

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A subcommittee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has granted $9.9 million to 77 US home mission dioceses, most of them in rural areas. “These dioceses otherwise might not be able to engage as robustly in the evangelization and outreach programs that foster the community and fraternity needed to enrich the faithful who long to grow closer to Chris,” said Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, who chairs the subcommittee.

