Police warn to pickpocketing surge at Lourdes

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: French police have warned of a “statistical explosion” of pickpocketing activity at the Marian shrine at Lourdes. Thus far this year, police said, there have been 274 reports of pickpocketing—more than double the number for the same period last year.

