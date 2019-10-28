Catholic World News

No longer ‘secret’—Pope renames Vatican archives

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has given a new name to the Vatican’s document collection. Rather than the “Secret Archives,” the collection will now be known as the “Vatican Apostolic Archive.” In a motu proprio making the change, the Pope explained that the term “secret,” which had originally been used to indicate that it was a private resource, “assumed the prejudicial view of being hidden.” The archives are intended to be available for scholarly research, the Pope emphasized.

