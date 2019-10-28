Catholic World News

Schedule set for Pope’s November trip to Thailand, Japan

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a full schedule for the visit by Pope Francis to Thailand and Japan, from November 19 to 26.

