Washington Post criticizes Vatican for delay in McCarrick report

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Characterizing the Church as “culturally incapable of reckoning on its own with what amounts to a systematic moral collapse,” the newspaper’s editorial board noted that “more than a year ago, Pope Francis pledged that ‘we will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead’ in Mr. McCarrick’s case, combing through ‘the entire documentation’ in Church records and making known conclusions and relevant facts. Nearly 13 months later, that investigation continues without comment from the Vatican beyond a vague statement in February.”

