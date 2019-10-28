Catholic World News

‘Avoid further bloodshed,’ Chile’s bishops plead

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As protests continued in the South American nation, the bishops said that “national unity is never built with the death of compatriots or trampling on the dignity of people.”

