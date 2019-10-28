Catholic World News

Pachamama images reappear at synod’s closing session

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On October 25, Pope Francis apologized for the removal of “the statues of the Pachamama” from a Roman church, said that they had been retrieved from the Tiber, and added that they might be displayed during the synod’s closing Mass. The following day, during the synod’s closing session, the images were on display in a canoe; however, they did not appear to be on display during the October 27 closing Mass, according to an examination of the video.

