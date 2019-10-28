Catholic World News

Amazon synod’s final document calls for married priests and discussion of female deacons

October 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has published the synod’s final document in Spanish; the National Catholic Register has published a translation of three key paragaphs.

