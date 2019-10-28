Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Preaching on prayer of Pharisee, tax collector, and poor person, Pope closes Amazon synod

October 28, 2019

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On October 27, Pope Francis celebrated the closing Mass of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region (video, booklet).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

