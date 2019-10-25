Catholic World News
3 lawsuits allege sexual abuse by late Long Island bishop
October 25, 2019
Continue to this story on Newsday
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John McGann (1924-2002) was bishop of Rockville Centre from 1976 to 2000.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
