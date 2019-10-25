Catholic World News

As government investigation continues, Cardinal Nichols reflects on ‘safeguarding in the Church today’

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “From 28 October to 8 November, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, , established by the Government, will turn its attention to the present situation in the Catholic Church in England and Wales,” the archbishop of Westminster said. “In the first place, appearing before the Inquiry will enable me to offer again an unreserved apology to all who have suffered in the context of the Catholic Church and to express my profound regret at all that has taken place.”

