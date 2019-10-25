Catholic World News

‘Our Mother Earth’: Vatican publishes new book by Pope Francis on the environment

October 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, wrote the foreword to “Our Mother Earth: A Christian Reading of the Environmental Challenge.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!